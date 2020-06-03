It’s official: River Oaks is a member of the LHSAA, leaving MSAIS after 53 years

There’s a new member of the LHSAA, locally: River Oaks. Since 1967, the school has been a member of the MSAIS, but that changed on Wednesday.

The LHSAA’s Executive Committee formally approved the Mustangs, along with Glenbrook Academy, and Acadiana Christian as its newest members.

Starting this Fall, Head Football Coach Robert Hannah will play a schedule consisting of other LHSAA member schools.

Hannah spoke to NBC 10 Sports on the move, on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re still in an adjustment period, ” says Hannah. “We’ll have a year where we’ll have an independent schedule, and then probably reassigned to a district. The kids are looking forward to it. That’s the main thing. They’re excited and we hope everything works well for all of us.”