It’s National Signing Day! Click here to see where some of our local players are heading.

WEST MONROE, La. — Today is National Signing Day for thousands of high school athletes around the country.
In our area, a multitude of athletes have inked their commitments.
West Ouachita High School:
- Alred Cole is heading to Highland Park Community College
- Tim Andrajack is heading to Lyon College
- Dawson Hagan is heading to the University of Arkansas at Monticello
West Monroe High School:
- Cayden Pierce is heading to Harding University
- Jerry Day, Jr. is head to the University of Arkansas at Monticello
Ferriday High School:
- Kobe Dillon is heading to Hinds Community College
- Roosevelt Davis is heading to Coffeyville Community College
- Tevyn Byrd is heading to Coffeyville Community College
- Byron Milligan is heading to Coffeyville Community College
Wossman High School:
- Jacoby Collins is heading to Tyler Junior College
- Graceson Jackson is heading to Tyler Junior College
- Isaiah Hudson is heading to Clark Atlanta University
El Dorado High School:
- Carmerius Rucks is heading to Arkansas Tech University
- Cameron Deal is heading to Hendrix College
Oak Grove High School:
- Cole Pennock is heading to Ouachita Baptist University
- Kenean Caldwell is heading to the University of Kansas
- Bert Hale is heading to Louisiana Tech University
- Otis Moore is heading to Trinity Valley Community College
- Jacob Gunter is heading to Hendrix College
Caldwell Parish High School:
- Kenneth Harris is heading to Arkansas State University
- Aaron David is heading to East Mississippi Community College
Union Parish High School:
- Jason Hausley is heading to Northwest Community College
- Dalton Hogue is heading to Lyon College
- Taylon Gatson is heading to the University of Jamestown
Crossett High School:
- Willie Taylor is heading to Arkansas Baptist University
- Jaylon Lawson is heading to Arkansas Baptist University
- Justin Stokes is heading to the University of Arkansas at Monticello
Bastrop High School:
- Germany Powell is heading to Arkansas Tech University
- Jakari Covington is heading to Mesabi Range Community College
Ouachita Christian School:
- Will Fitzhugh is heading to Harding University
Ruston High School:
- Ja’Raylon Burks is heading to Ouachita Baptist University
- Cam Crowe is heading to Coffeyville Community College
- Marcus Harris, Ray Kelly, and Tyler Mansfield are preferred walk-ons at Louisiana Tech University
Neville High School:
- Andrew Brister is heading to the University of Northern Colorado
- Tikey Reese is heading to Southern University
- Derryck Dorsey is heading to the University of Arkansas at Monticello
- Jordan Mansfield is heading to the University of Arkansas at Monticello
Jonesboro-Hodge High School:
- LeTrevian Coleman is heading to Coffeyville Community College
- Caleb Hassen is heading to Coffeyville Community College
- Wade Smith is heading to Sterling College
- Acarian Tatum is heading to Sterling College
Homer High School:
- Starcorius Thomas is heading to Coffeyville Community College
- Jeremiah Ridley is heading to Louisiana Community College
Jena High School:
- Cameron Jackson is heading to Henderson State University
- Trelon Jones is heading to Highland Community College
Rayville High School:
- Jacobey Grace is heading to Belhaven University
Ouachita Parish High School:
- O’Kameron Williams is heading to Southern Arkansas University
- Carl Glass, Jr. is heading to Harding University