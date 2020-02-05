It’s National Signing Day! Click here to see where some of our local players are heading.

WEST MONROE, La. — Today is National Signing Day for thousands of high school athletes around the country.

In our area, a multitude of athletes have inked their commitments.

West Ouachita High School:

  • Alred Cole is heading to Highland Park Community College
  • Tim Andrajack is heading to Lyon College
  • Dawson Hagan is heading to the University of Arkansas at Monticello

West Monroe High School:

  • Cayden Pierce is heading to Harding University
  • Jerry Day, Jr. is head to the University of Arkansas at Monticello

Ferriday High School:

  • Kobe Dillon is heading to Hinds Community College
  • Roosevelt Davis is heading to Coffeyville Community College
  • Tevyn Byrd is heading to Coffeyville Community College
  • Byron Milligan is heading to Coffeyville Community College

Wossman High School:

  • Jacoby Collins is heading to Tyler Junior College
  • Graceson Jackson is heading to Tyler Junior College
  • Isaiah Hudson is heading to Clark Atlanta University

El Dorado High School:

  • Carmerius Rucks is heading to Arkansas Tech University
  • Cameron Deal is heading to Hendrix College

Oak Grove High School:

  • Cole Pennock is heading to Ouachita Baptist University
  • Kenean Caldwell is heading to the University of Kansas
  • Bert Hale is heading to Louisiana Tech University
  • Otis Moore is heading to Trinity Valley Community College
  • Jacob Gunter is heading to Hendrix College

Caldwell Parish High School:

  • Kenneth Harris is heading to Arkansas State University
  • Aaron David is heading to East Mississippi Community College

Union Parish High School:

  • Jason Hausley is heading to Northwest Community College
  • Dalton Hogue is heading to Lyon College
  • Taylon Gatson is heading to the University of Jamestown

Crossett High School:

  • Willie Taylor is heading to Arkansas Baptist University
  • Jaylon Lawson is heading to Arkansas Baptist University
  • Justin Stokes is heading to the University of Arkansas at Monticello

Bastrop High School:

  • Germany Powell is heading to Arkansas Tech University
  • Jakari Covington is heading to Mesabi Range Community College

Ouachita Christian School:

  • Will Fitzhugh is heading to Harding University

Ruston High School:

  • Ja’Raylon Burks is heading to Ouachita Baptist University
  • Cam Crowe is heading to Coffeyville Community College
  • Marcus Harris, Ray Kelly, and Tyler Mansfield are preferred walk-ons at Louisiana Tech University

Neville High School:

  • Andrew Brister is heading to the University of Northern Colorado
  • Tikey Reese is heading to Southern University
  • Derryck Dorsey is heading to the University of Arkansas at Monticello
  • Jordan Mansfield is heading to the University of Arkansas at Monticello

Jonesboro-Hodge High School:

  • LeTrevian Coleman is heading to Coffeyville Community College
  • Caleb Hassen is heading to Coffeyville Community College
  • Wade Smith is heading to Sterling College
  • Acarian Tatum is heading to Sterling College

Homer High School:

  • Starcorius Thomas is heading to Coffeyville Community College
  • Jeremiah Ridley is heading to Louisiana Community College

Jena High School:

  • Cameron Jackson is heading to Henderson State University
  • Trelon Jones is heading to Highland Community College

Rayville High School:

  • Jacobey Grace is heading to Belhaven University

Ouachita Parish High School:

  • O’Kameron Williams is heading to Southern Arkansas University
  • Carl Glass, Jr. is heading to Harding University

