Hundreds head to Frenchmen’s Bend for 11th annual Cancer Foundation League Golf Tournament

Golfing has resumed in Northeast Louisiana! Hundreds took part in the 11th Annual Cancer Foundation League’s golf tournament.

The organization provides direct financial assistance to those diagnosed with cancer, and who live or are being treated in Northeast Louisiana. The event is in honor of Theresa Marsala.

“Well cancer doesn’t stop for a pandemic, ” says Leslie Trahan, co-chair of the golf tournament. “Cancer still exists. And, there’s still patients and they still need assistance. For us to still be able to put this together and raise money – and the participation we’ve had has just been phenominal.”