How school closures impacts Spring sports in Arkansas. El Dorado baseball’s Cannon Lester weighs in

Arkansas is one of the few states in the country that has not issued a “Stay at Home” order.

Like Louisiana, in mid-March, Arkansas suspended Spring activities for a month. The return date for sports in the state is scheduled for April 17.

If the spread of COVID-19 continues to increase, will it force programs in Arkansas to push sports back? Or, cancel them altogether for the school year? There are questions that need to be answered.

NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian spoke with El Dorado head baseball coach Cannon Lester.

“I think we’re all still kind of wondering, ” says Lester. “We’re reading the clues here. It looks like it’s not going to happen. Really tough to hear. Actually, kind of keep holding on hope. I think there still is hope, we’re going to have a chance to play. Might be later in the year.”