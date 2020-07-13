High school football in Louisiana won’t be played until ‘Phase 4’ of reopening; one area coach, ‘ … I think what it tells you, the season is going to be delayed … ‘

As mentioned last week, Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Executive Director, Eddie Bonine was set to meet with the state legislature this week.

The meeting took place on Monday. And, Bonine was loud and clear on his plan for prep football to be played in the Fall: Louisiana must be in “Phase 4” of reopening.

Over the weekend, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards ordered the state to remain in “Phase 2”, as the start date for official high school football practices are near.

NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian asked area coaches to weigh in on Bonine’s statement from Monday.

Oak Grove’s Ryan Gregory told NBC 10, “You know we were told the whole time you know Phase 3 was a big hurdle for us to get to because that would allow us to practice in pads and such. You start our normal school calendar as far as getting the kids acclimated to the weather and such. So, when you see that Phase 4 isn’t the biggest deal, it’s when we get to Phase 3 because, the Governor can move us in and out of phases as he chooses. I think what it tells you, the season is going to be delayed.”