High school basketball coaching legend Randy Carlisle leaves Summerfield for Anacoco

Big news out of high school basketball, coaching veteran Randy Carlisle departs Summerfield for a similar role in Anacoco.

According to Carlisle, he accepted the position with the Indians last month.

Carlisle led both the boys and girls basketball teams at Summerfield for six seasons. Combined between both programs, he’s won four Class C championships and has made 10 appearances in the title game.

Prior to Summerfield he led Castor and Hosanna Christian Academy (Baton Rouge). Out of his 27 years in coaching, 17 were done in Texas while the other 10 were in Louisiana.

