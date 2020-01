MONROE, La. — Dean Smith is out as head coach at Wossman High School, KTVE/KARD has learned.

After six years at the helm, Smith was relieved of his duties as head coach and athletic director.

This past season, the Wildcats finished 6-6, including a second round loss to Iota in the postseason.

