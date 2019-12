H.S. Football Program of the Decade

With 2020 right around the corner, the KTVE sports team decided to find out which of our local high school football teams has had the best win percentage over the past 10 years. The rankings are determined purely off of the programs win percentage and not individual season. The records shown were found through MaxPreps. In order for a team to be ranked, the program had to have been playing football for the past 10 years, and there had to be available records online.

JUNCTION CITY 107-20 (84.25%) HAYNESVILLE 112-22 (83.58%) OUACHITA CHRISTIAN 109-23 (82.57%) WARREN 102-27-1 (79.06%) RISON 97-26-1 (78.86%) STERLINGTON 91-37 (71.09%) UNION PARISH 88-37 (70.40%) MANGHAM 87-37 (70.16%) RIVERFIELD 80-38 (67.79%) CAMDEN-FAIRVIEW 82-39 (67.76%) Smackover 84-41 (67.20%) OAK GROVE 89-44 (66.91%) MCGEHEE 79-40 (66.38%) FORDYCE 82-42 (66.12%) EL DORADO 84-44 (65.62%) BRIARFIELD 57-30 (65.51%) TALLULAH ACADEMY 78-42 (65.00%) HARMONY GROVE 76-43-2 (63.86%) BASTROP 74-43 (63.24%) JENA 69-41 (62.72%) OUACHITA 74-44 (62.71%) RUSTON 74-48 (60.65%) CEDAR CREEK 72-47 (60.50%) HAMBURG 59-39 (60.20%) FERRIDAY 73-51 (58.87%) WINNFIELD 65-55 (54.16%) ST. FREDERICK 61-54 (53.04%) RIVER OAKS 61-55 (52.58%) CALDWELL 55-52 (51.40%) DELHI CHARTER 58-58 (50.00%) TENSAS ACADEMY 47-48 (49.47%) LASALLE 53-57 (48.18%) HAMPTON 42-48 (46.66%) RAYVILLE 54-64 (45.76%) STRONG 51-61 (45.53%) RICHWOOD 50-62 (44.64%) WOSSMAN 50-63 (44.24%) CARROLL 47-62 (43.11%) ARCADIA 49-66 (42.60%) HOMER 50-69 (42.01%) FRANKLIN PARISH 46-64 (41.81%) BLOCK 48-69 (41.02%) PARKERS CHAPEL 33-50 (39.75%) CLAIBORNE ACADEMY 42-65 (39.25%) MONTICELLO 39-66-1 (37.14%) CROSSETT 40-68-1 (37.03%) JONESBORO-HODGE 41-73-1 (35.96%) DELHI 41-73 (35.96%) MAGNOLIA 37-67-1 (35.57%) WEST OUACHITA 36-67 (34.95%) GENERAL TRASS 37-72 (33.94%) VIDALIA 31-76 (28.97%) LINCOLN PREP 29-77 (27.35%) MADISON 26-75 (25.74%) UNION CHRISTIAN 21-83 (20.19%) HERMITAGE 15-60 (20.00%) TENSAS 18-87 (17.14%) DREW CENTRAL 14-85 (14.14%) DELTA CHARTER – NA BEEKMAN CHARTER – NA D'ARBONNE WOODS – NA SICILY ISLAND – NA