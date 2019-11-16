Friday Football

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
What is it going to take to win the Governor’s mansion?
Top Stories
ELECTION: Early voter turnout hits state record for upcoming election
Migrant arrests down for fifth consecutive month; officials credit MPP program and Mexican army
Take a free Uber to the polls on Saturday, courtesy state NAACP
FDA warns Dollar Tree possibly selling unsafe drugs, cosmetic products
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, November 15th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, November 15th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 14th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, November 14th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 13th
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, November 13th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Contract approved to start $450 million Superdome overhaul
Top Stories
Limited edition OBJ/Jarvis Landry bobblehead released
Top Stories
Beast of the Week: Sterlington’s Cole Jones and Jordan Townsend
Delhi’s Tasionna McDowell stays local, signs with ULM
Three Warhawks reach double figures in loss to Mississippi State
Quarterback J’Mar Smith among three Bulldog football players ruled unavailable versus Marshall
Community
Home for the Holidays
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Mayor Jamie Mayo speaks out on Trump Rally accusations and has White House emails to back him up
Top Stories
AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV Subscribers, your service on KTVE NBC 10 could be interrupted
Weekend Events for November 14-17
WEST MONROE HIGH SCHOOL: Hoodie ban sparks conversation about school safety
Tallulah officials work to get off of Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office list of “fiscally distressed municipalities”
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Friday Football
High School Sports
Posted:
Nov 15, 2019 / 10:49 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 15, 2019 / 10:49 PM CST
Don't Miss
Mayor Jamie Mayo speaks out on Trump Rally accusations and has White House emails to back him up
Day 3: Defendants learn how much they owe in restitution in case of forged will
Sheriff: Deputy arrested for stealing $4k in overtime pay
ELECTION: Early voter turnout hits state record for upcoming election
FDA warns Dollar Tree possibly selling unsafe drugs, cosmetic products
Don't Miss
What is it going to take to win the Governor’s mansion?
South Ark student returns from Las Vegas as an alumni of the “Cisco Talent Bridge Dream Team” program
ELECTION: Early voter turnout hits state record for upcoming election
Migrant arrests down for fifth consecutive month; officials credit MPP program and Mexican army
Take a free Uber to the polls on Saturday, courtesy state NAACP
FDA warns Dollar Tree possibly selling unsafe drugs, cosmetic products
Sheriff: Deputy arrested for stealing $4k in overtime pay
Trending Stories
Mayor Jamie Mayo speaks out on Trump Rally accusations and has White House emails to back him up
Day 3: Defendants learn how much they owe in restitution in case of forged will
Sheriff: Deputy arrested for stealing $4k in overtime pay
ELECTION: Early voter turnout hits state record for upcoming election
FDA warns Dollar Tree possibly selling unsafe drugs, cosmetic products