A familiar face will be leading Franklin Parish football in 2022, Adrian Burnette. KTVE has confirmed that Burnette will take over for Sonny Nason, who’s moving into another role at the school. No official reason has been given for the change.

This will be Burnette’s first head coaching opportunity since leading Bastrop in 2017. After leaving the Rams, he had a stint at Wossman, before becoming the Patriots’ offensive coordinator in 2020.

Franklin Parish ended the 2021 season with a 1-8 record.