Rams offensive tackle, Andrew Whitworth is staying in Los Angeles.

According to his agent, the former West Monroe star has signed three-year extension with the team.

Full details not in yet, but my understanding is Whitworth gets more than $10 million a year. https://t.co/NsmYTHkNnw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2020

