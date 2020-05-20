Former Richwood head football coach, Robert Arvie, is named Bastrop’s new Defensive Coordinator

Robert Arvie is back in coaching, although he’s trading the Richwood Ram red, for the Bastrop Ram blue. On Wednesday, it was announced that Arvie would take over as the new Defensive Coordinator on Cedric Sherrod’s staff in Bastrop.

This move comes nearly one year after his departure from Richwood. During his time with his former Rams team, they were Class 3A runners-up to West Feliciana. Overall, the former ULL Ragin Cajun was 20-17.

Arvie takes over for former Neville and Louisiana Tech linebacker Fred Price, who stepped down for personal reasons. In 2019, Bastrop’s defense surrendered an average of 18 points per game.

This serves as a reunion for Sherrod and Arvie, who once worked together at Richwood in 2010.