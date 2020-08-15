Former Louisiana Tech star Darryl Lewis shares his experiences in new role of safeties coach at El Dorado

During our adventure in El Dorado, we caught up with former Louisiana Tech star, Darryl Lewis.

For four seasons, he starred on the Bulldogs defense, playing the safety position. Lewis ended his Tech career with 186 total tackles. In 2019, the New Orleans native recorded a season high 13 tackles in a victory over UAB.

Now, ‘Coach’ Lewis hopes to leave an impact on young men, in his new role as safeties coach for the El Dorado Wildcats.

“Honestly, if you would’ve told me I was going to be a high school coach while I was still playing, I honestly wouldn’t have believed you, ” says Lewis. ” … My major was marketing. I thought I would be in the business world in a suit and tie. And, you know the call came and I answered it. I really believe it’s a great opportunity.”