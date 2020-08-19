Football Friday Night 2-A-Days: Tallulah Academy Trojans

Another day of Football Friday Night 2-A-Days preseason coverage! The train stops at Tallulah Academy.

The Trojans are set to open the 2020 season on Friday, versus Union Christian Academy (Farmerville) in Mississippi.

The team’s offensive numbers were lower than other Mid-South Association of Independent Schools (MSAIS) teams in the area. In 2019, they averaged 33 points per game. Tallulah Academy’s season ended at the hands of eventual MSAIS Class 1A Champion, Briarfield Academy.

Coach Bart Wood’s crew will return their entire offensive line. But, they are without the starting tight end, running back, and quarterback from 2019. Either way, supporters who follow football in the district are in for a treat this season.

“Well, I believe last year in our district alone, we had to play the four best teams in eight man [football], ” says Wood. “This year is looking like the same thing. Well, I think Briarfield beat Tensas in the first round. Then, they beat us in the next round. Then, beat Prairie View in the state championship. So, our district beat each other out last year. And, it looks like it’ll be the same this year. We’ll all be competing against each other.”