Football Friday Night 2-A-Days: Sterlington Panthers

The countdown to Louisiana high school football is on! We’re weeks away from the October 1 start date.

Before then, we are still previewing area football teams for our Football Friday Night 2-A-Days preview.

Our latest stop takes us to Sterlington. The Panthers open 2020 with a visit to Oak Grove on October 2. Before Week One, the team is getting up to speed after contact is finally allowed in practice.

Entering 2020, Lee Doty’s squad only returns three starters on offense and four on defense.

“Well, you know we play a week from [Friday] night against Mangham [in a scrimmage], ” says Doty. “Today is the first day we’re putting any plays in or any part of our defense. We’ve just been working on conditioning and special teams. Basically, just fundamentals. So we’ll start putting in some plays today.”