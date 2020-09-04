Football Friday Night 2-A-Days: Richwood Rams

Our Football Friday Night 2-A-Days preseason coverage continues!

Richwood is working hard to improve on a 1-8 record in 2019. Last year on defense, the Rams surrendered at least seven scores on five different occasions.

Head coach Marcus Yanez tells NBC 10 Sports, up to 85 percent of his offense will return for 2020. Is that good news for a unit that only averaged 13 points per week?

“I’m ready, ” says Terry Meneweather, Richwood running back. “We were lacking at [offensive] line. We feel like we’re getting better at [offensive] line now. But, we were lacking at first. But, now we’re back and better. Better defense, better offense. We’re going to be alright.”

“Defense, we were solid last year, ” says Justin Wilson, Richwood defensive end. “Just a lot of going both ways. Kind of got fatigued. Coach Yanez did a good job of trying to keep us in shape. But, we got to learn to take care of our bodies more.”

Richwood head football coach, Marcus Yanez, speaks on how the team is handling football during the COVID-19 pandemic.