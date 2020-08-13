Football Friday Night 2-A-Days Preview: Riverfield Academy and General Trass

We are continuing to cruise through the area in preparation for high school football season. We present our Football Friday Night 2-A-Days preview. We will feature a pair of teams each day leading up to kickoff.

Today, we’ll begin our coverage with one of Northeast Louisiana’s four state champions: Riverfield Academy.

The Raiders have a new head football coach, Kyle Stracener, who replaces Boyd Cole. Also, they have a new starting quarterback in Trent Ginn, formerly at Union Parish. Coach Stracener’s team will have eight returning starters to work with in 2020.

“These guys can play over here, ” says Ginn. “They’re talented. If anything, we’ll get to throw it more. We’ll have a lot more fun doing the same thing. My same repertoire really.

“This team, we’ve started off a lot more serious, ” says Hudson Brakefield, Riverfield starting running back. “We’re a lot more focused this year, coming out. I think how we ended last year really affected the way we were going to play this year.”

Riverfield Academy opens their season versus Central Hinds on August 21.

In East Carroll Parish, General Trass hopes this is the year the program will win their first state championship.

The Panthers finished 6-5 in 2019, including a first-round playoff exit at the hands of East Feliciana.

The team returns six starters on offense, and seven on the defensive side of the football.

According to head football coach, Toriano Wells, a lot of underclassmen had significant playing time last season.

NBC 10 Sports asked Coach Wells about one position group in particular that will steal the headlines in 2020.

“It’s going to be our skill guys on offense, ” says Wells. “We return all of our receivers, except one, most of our receivers. Quarterback is returning. Running back is returning. Expecting offensive group to be solid this year … brought in a couple of new coaches that are going to help us go to the next level … ‘”