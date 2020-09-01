Football Friday Night 2-A-Days Preview: Northeast Baptist Knights

The Football Friday Night 2-A-Days tour bus makes another pit stop: Northeast Baptist High School.

While public schools in Louisiana are forced to wait until, at least October 8, Northeast Baptist is set to open their season on September 11, versus Home School of Lake Charles. The team is part of the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana (ACEL). Their home games will be played at the West Ouachita Youth Sports Complex.

The 2020 version of the Knights are a roster made up of 12 players. Six of those are returners from last season. The team, under the direction of Josh Ivey finished 0-7 in 2019. Ivey is still on the program’s football staff. But, Chase Hammonds has taken over as head coach.

Hammonds is a former collegiate rodeo coach, leading his first-ever football team.

“I always loved coaching, ” says Hammonds. “And then we moved back home, there’s no college programs in the area, for rodeo. So me and my wife talked about it. I wanted to get back into coaching. And, high school football seemed to be the next best thing. This is really, really awesome. The school is really great. They really support the football here. It’s great to be a part of something like this.”