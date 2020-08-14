Football Friday Night 2-A-Days Preview: El Dorado Wildcats

We continue our Football Friday Night 2-A-Days preview.

Today, we shine a spotlight on El Dorado. Unlike their counterparts in Louisiana, the Wildcats are set to open the regular season on August 28 versus North Little Rock.

The team finished 4-7, and they fell in the first round of the postseason to Jonesboro, in 2019.

Offensively, the ‘Cats averaged 26 points per game. This season, they will once again have the services of starting quarterback Eli Shepherd. The senior gunslinger will be paired with solid experience in his receiving core.

“We’re just getting better guys out there that can make plays, big time plays at that, ” says James Hartsfield, El Dorado wide receiver. “And, we’re just going to roll with it and let the ball fly.”

“As a Coach, you have to tool your offense to what you have in the locker room, ” says Steven Jones, El Dorado head football coach. “Right now, we are extremely talented at wide receiver. So, we’ve opened up a little bit. We’re going to spread the ball around. We’ve been in some 10 personnel, four wide. Today, we started working on our five wide stuff.”