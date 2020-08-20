Football Friday Night 2-A-Days: Ouachita Christian and Parkers Chapel

Our Football Friday Night 2-A-Days coverage continues! Our first stop of the day is at the home of one of Northeast Louisiana’s state champions: Ouachita Christian.

OCS hit the turf to work on ending the year with a back-to-back title. The last time the Eagles repeated as state champs was in 2011 and 2012.

Their defense returns nine starters from a year where they kept seven opponents under double digits. On offense, the team loses two key play makers in Will Fitzhugh and Eli Extine.

Starting quarterback Hunter Herring is breaking in some new weapons on offense.

“Those are three big pieces, ” says Herring. “But I know during quarantine we had a bunch of guys, met up here pretty much everyday. Just working on getting that chemistry together. So, I think it’ll be fun.”

“It’s very dangerous, ” says Aiden Ham, Ouachita Christian safety. “We’re all very seasoned. We’re going to be doing good this year. We’re just ready for whatever comes at us.”

The next stop: Parkers Chapel.

While Louisiana public high schools will wait until October 8 to play football, in Arkansas their regular season begins Friday, August 28.

Parkers Chapel hopes to improve on a 7-5 season in 2019. The Trojans’ year wrapped up at the hands of Salem in the second round.

Entering 2020, head football coach Elliot Jacobs is without his former starting quarterback, who ended his Trojans career with 80 touchdowns. The team is also missing a few pieces on their defensive line.

Coach Jacobs explained to NBC 10 Sports what it’s like breaking in new talent.

“It’s definitely you have to coach more in those areas, because those guys aren’t three year seniors, ” says Jacobs. “They’re going to be first year starters. Our biggest thing is we want to see them in live action. They prove they can do it in practice. But, now can we do it when someone else across the line is not wearing the same color jersey as we are. And, that’s what we’re excited to see.”