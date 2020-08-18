Football Friday Night 2-A-Days: Neville Tigers

We continue our Football Friday Night 2-A-Days preview coverage. Our cameras shine a light on a program that has seen much change this offseason: Neville.

The Tigers have a new head football coach in Jeff Tannehill, who replaces Mickey McCarty, who is now the school’s principal. The team also has a new starting quarterback in Brett Batteford.

Batteford replaces Andrew Brister, who is now a quarterback for Northern Colorado. The incoming junior saw action in a few games in 2019. But, now the keys are his.

“Honestly, I’m very excited. It’s a pleasure with all of these new coaches, that we’ve got on board last year, ” says Batteford. “With [Andrew] Brister, he had the surgery during the Summer. I sort of had those butterflies last Summer of being the starter, quote-unquote. I have got to go out and compete and perform.”

With Coach Tannehill taking over the reigns, how are players buying into what the veteran is selling on Forsythe Avenue.

“Super easy, ” says Dexter Walker, Neville defensive end. “Coach Tannehill has been here, very vocal. He’s been a great coach to us, my last two years since I’ve been here as a [junior varsity] and varsity player. So, it was a super easy transition.”

“We’re still going to run the same type of offense, same type of defense, ” says Tannehill. “None of that is going to change. I always say, ‘If it wasn’t broke, don’t fix it.’ We’re definitely throwing in a few little kinks to the guys.”