Football Friday Night 2-A-Days: Mangham and Rayville

Our Football Friday Night 2-A-Days preseason coverage continues!

Our first stop is at one of the most experienced teams in the area: Mangham.

The Dragons are under second year head coach, Scott Wilcher. The team returns just shy of two dozen starters in 2020.

Mangham finished 9-3 last season, with a shocking three point loss to Loreauville in the second round of the 2019 postseason.

Offensively, that team averaged 39 points per week. But, things are switching up in Dragonland.

“Well, we got a new wide receivers coach, ” says Tae Gayden, Mangham wide receiver. “He kind of stays on us about the little things. Little things matter in the long run. So, it’s going to be different as far as route running, because we changed around a little bit, moved everybody around.”

“We’re definitely getting a lot more work, ” says Chase Underwood, Mangham offensive lineman. “Coach is on us a lot more. He was just talking to us today. ‘We need to act more like men. Get things done, and win a state championship.’ So, it’s definitely been a lot different. Not that much goofing off.”

The next stop takes us to Rayville.

Joe Purvis is in his second year as leader of the Hornets.

For the first time since 2013, the team was ousted in the first round, last season.

Like other football teams in Louisiana, all Rayville can do at this point is throw the football in pads, until contact is allowed.

Coach Purvis like other coaches are eager for his players to start hitting each other again in practice.

“Well, right now you can tell there’s a little bit of rust with pads on, ” says Purvis. “Not being able to have contact at the moment, it’s causing some challenges. It’s one of the things we’re going to have to all address when that time comes, when we’re able to do some contact. Really, all we’re doing with the pads is trying to get some heat acclimation. Getting them used to the pads, moving in pads, catching in pads, throwing in pads.”