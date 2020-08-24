Football Friday Night 2-A-Days: Junction City and Block

Our Football Friday Night 2-A-Days preseason coverage continues. Our first stop is at the home of a team who finished 2019 as a runner-up: Junction City.

For the last three seasons, the Dragons’ season ended in some form or fashion in the Class 2A (Arkansas) championship game. Last December, the team fell to conference foe, Fordyce.

Under former head coach, Steven Jones – now at El Dorado, Junction City won it all in 2018.

Entering this season, head coach Brad Smith is without four seniors from offense and defense, due to graduation.

Can Junction City make a fourth consecutive title game appearance?

” … Work together and do our jobs, and just read our keys, ” says Devontay Gilbert, Junction City wide receiver. ” … We’ll be good. We got a bunch of new guys coming in. But, all we just show them how it is. We just work with them, we’ll be alright.”

“It’s just playing familiar, ” says Adonnis Jones, Junction City offensive lineman. “It’s the same thing because, I’ve been here three years in a row. I mean it’s just easy for me, same ol’, same ol’.”

Junction City will open the 2020 season at home versus Harmony Grove.

Our next visit: Block

Two hours and 40 minutes away from Junction City, our cameras visited Block High School, in Jonesville, Louisiana.

Benny Vault, a former Bears player, is in his second stint as the program’s head coach. When Vault returned nearly three years ago, he only had nine players on his roster.

The program grew, as did support. The Bears roster has over 30 players. Those who stuck with Vault are now juniors and seniors. The culture is changing for the football team.

“My kids are coming out, working on execution plays, ” says Vault. “We’ve installed a new offense. The first year was what it exactly expected to be. We didn’t win a game. The next year we were in, we won two, but, we were in more games. Now this year, we know how to compete. But, we have to figure out how to win.”