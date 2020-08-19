Football Friday Night 2-A-Days: Ferriday and Sicily Island

Our Football Friday Night 2-A-Days coverage rolls on! A pair of teams are going under the microscope: Ferriday and Sicily Island.

The train first stops at the home of the 2019 Class 2A Champions! The Trojans defeated Many, 56-17, last December in New Orleans.

They will return six starters from a defense that limited seven opponents to a touchdown or less, last season. Six will also come back on the offensive side of the ball.

Ferriday’s new starting quarterback, Jyron Milligan, hopes to conduct similar magic with a squad that averaged 49 points per week, a season ago.

“Kobe [Dillon] was a good quarterback, ” says Milligan. “He taught me a lot these last three years I’ve been here. So, I’m just trying to take the road and become a better quarterback than he was. Try to do what he did.”

“They’re big on success, ” says Kobe Johnson, Ferriday safety and wide receiver. “I heard defense wins championships. Got to go back out there and get, make sure and handle it. Defense is going to dictate this year too.”

Our next stop: Sicily Island.

Just 30 minutes away, in Catahoula Parish, Sicily Island plans to begin practice next week.

The Tigers finished 3-7 in 2019, opting out of the postseason, due to a high number of players that suffered injuries.

Head football coach, Donald Money, spoke to NBC 10 Sports on the issues plaguing his team entering this season.

“I would love to see [the players] more motivated, ” says Money. “But, the situation the way it is, with the concerns over COVID, and not getting to really practice, the way we should’ve been.”