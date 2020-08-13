Football Friday Night 2-A-Days: Briarfield Academy and Beekman Charter

We continue of Football Friday Night, 2-A-Days previews! Our sports department will feature two teams a day from Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas.

Today, we shine a spotlight on a recent champion: Briarfield Academy, in Lake Providence. The Rebels finished 12-1 last season. Their only loss? To Tallulah Academy.

It’s the norm in the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools (MSAIS) to have offensively sound football. Briarfield Academy averaged 50 points each game in 2019. The Rebs scored a ‘season low’ 38 points in a victory over Franklin Academy.

Entering the 2020 season, Coach Beau Travis’ team returns each and every starter – a rarity in high school football.

“Man, it’s awesome, ” says Travis. “We’ve got tons of speed. Our linemen have gotten better and bigger. So, the sky is the limit. As long as we can stay healthy. We had one kid, he was about 200 [pounds] to start the year. He grew about 10 inches, gained about 40 pounds. He looks really good.”

Briarfield Academy will open their regular season, in Mississippi, versus Claiborne Academy on August 21.

Our second team for Thursday: Beekman Charter. The Tigers are in their final year of playing an independent schedule, despite having a home in Class 2A.

In 2019, head coach Joey Lee’s team ended the season, 4-6, but not eligible to make the postseason due to being an independent.

This year, the Tigers will be without several players in the skill areas. The team will have to rely on a new starting wide receiver, and quarterback.

But, Coach Lee is grateful for the seniors he does have to help lead the way for the underclassmen.

“Our senior class has done a great job with the younger guys, ” says Lee. “They lead the guys, showing them what to do. Some of the seniors got guys going both ways. Those seniors have really stepped up and kind of taught some of the freshman, ‘we don’t have to do all of the teaching’. They’re actually learning from [the freshman] some.”