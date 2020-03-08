Despite furious late rally, OCS comes up short to St. Mary’s in Division IV title game, 53-50

OCS (35-1) falls to St. Mary’s 53-50, in the Division IV Championship Game. The final moments of the night, created plenty of excitement inside “The Shack”.

Down double-digits, with over 2:00 left in the fourth quarter, the team soon went on a 10-0 run.

After Jayden Ellerman’s lay-up, the Lady Eagles were down 52-50, with 17.3 seconds remaining in the contest.

The Lady Tigers were soon fouled, and one of two shots from the charity stripe connected.

With 6.3 ticks left, OCS possession, Avery Hopkins had a chance to tie it, but her shot hit the top of the rim.

That moment ended a perfect season for OCS.

Conleigh Laseter scored a team-high 17 points. During the course of the game, Ellerman passed 200 assists for the season, according to head coach Stan Humphries.