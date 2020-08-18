Delhi hires current basketball head coach, Ramon Lusk, to lead football team

Delhi has found their new voice to lead the football team, and they didn’t have to look far to find him.

Current head basketball coach, Ramon Lusk, will take over the Bears’ football program. Lusk has led the hoops program for the last five seasons. The Lafayette native will now add football, to his already busy schedule as basketball coach.

Former Delhi head coach, Storm Ridgeway, left the program after one season. Ridgeway is now the head baseball coach, and on staff for Delhi Charter’s football program.