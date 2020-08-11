Delhi head football coach, Storm Ridgeway, moves to Delhi Charter

Just under two months before the start of Louisiana’s high school football regular season, Delhi is looking for a new head coach.
Storm Ridgeway has left the Bears program and moved across town to Delhi Charter. Ridgeway will serve as the school’s head baseball coach, and will be on the football coaching staff.
In Ridgeway’s lone season at Delhi, his team finished with a 4-5 overall record in 2019. The Bears were eliminated in the first round of the postseason by Gueydan.
The hiring of the program’s next football coach is expected next week.