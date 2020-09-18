Delhi Charter head football coach, Jeremy Foote, previously tested positive for COVID-19, feeling “much better”

Thursday NBC 10 Sports learned that one area football coach previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Delhi Charter head football coach, Jeremy Foote, tested positive for Coronavirus last week.

Foote tells NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian he experienced a cough and a fever last Wednesday. The Gators head coach says he is feeling “much better” this week.

However, his team is still quarantined and unable to practice until Monday.

“It was just a big inconvenience on the fact we start practice on Monday, ” says Foote. “They gave us the green light, then the next day I have this problem. It would’ve been way more convenient, had I gotten it over a month ago, you know, because we just got to where we can practice actual full contact.”