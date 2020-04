Despite schools being out, athletes are still making tough decisions.

It’s National Signing Day for the Spring sports period.

NBC 10 Sports caught up with Le’Shenae Stubbefield. The Delhi alum won a state title with the Lady Bears in 2018.

Her career then took her to LSU-Eunice. There, she was seventh in the country in steals this past season.

Now, Stubbefield is off to McNeese.