Crossett football team sidelined two weeks due to COVID-19 quarantines

Crossett’s football team will sit out the next two games. At least a dozen players on the team are in quarantine for COVID-19.

This week, the Eagles were scheduled to play McGehee. Next Friday, the team was set to play Warren.

Head coach Shawn Jackson tells NBC 10 Sports when he was first notified of players that needed to be quarantined.

“We were meeting on Sunday, watching film, ” says Jackson. “Actually got a text from one of the players that said they had been quarantined. That eventually turned into eight or nine starters, that being the deal. Before you know it we had some others that had to go and be tested, and things along those lines.”