Coaching legend Robert Hannah on River Oaks going to LHSAA after 49 years, ‘ … it almost opens up a new chapter in my life … ‘

Since 1971, River Oaks began playing football. During that time, the Mustangs have been a part of either the Louisiana Independent Schools Association (LISA), the MPSA, or most recently the Mid-South Association of Independent School (MSAIS). But, that changed on Wednesday.

River Oaks is officially a member of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA). During their first season in their new home, the Mustangs will not have a district schedule. It’s all speculation, at this time, which district the program will be a part of when eligible.

Robert Hannah has served as the team’s head coach since 1993. Overall, he’s been at River Oaks for 35 years. He spoke to NBC 10 Sports’ Chris Demirdjian on the change.

“Well, I think it opens up doors for us, ” says Hannah. “New involvement. New people to meet. You know, see what it’s like to be in this league. I’m looking forward to it. It almost opens up a new chapter in my life. Also, a new experience. I’m really excited about it.”