Coaching legend Phil Keifenheim passes

West Monroe and ULM coaching legend Phil Keifenheim has passed away.

Keifenheim held various positions during his 33 years at West Monroe High School. In 1996, he won a Class 5A State Championship with the Lady Rebels softball team. Three years later, he led the Rebels to a baseball title.

According to Adam Hunsucker, from The News-Star, Keifenheim suffered from cirrhosis and was in need of a liver transplant.

In June, West Monroe honored Keifenheim with a banner on the outfield wall to show their appreciation for everything he meant to the school.

Coaches from West Monroe took to social media to pay tribute.