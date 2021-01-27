Click here to send your National Signing Day photos and videos to KTVE/KARD!

WEST MONROE, La. — National Signing Day — a yearly tradition when high school athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play their respective sports collegiately.

The ArkLaMiss is no stranger to signing day and we at NBC 10 and FOX 14 want to see and hear from our local athletes moving to the next level.

In the form below, drop your signing day pictures or videos and leave a short description with the athlete’s name, where they are from, what sport they play, and what school they signed with. Be sure to tune in to NBC 10 and FOX 14 on Wednesday, February 3rd to see your athlete featured in one of our newscasts!