Chrissy Givens calls opportunity to lead Ouachita girls basketball a “dream come true”

Ouachita has rung in the start of a new era for their girls basketball program.

On Thursday, former Lady Lions star Chrissy Givens was introduced as the team’s new head coach.

Ironically, in Givens’ final season in a Ouachita uniform, 2003, the program last competed for a state championship.

In Amber Obaze-Ford’s final year, the team had a Class 5A runner-up finish. Givens hopes to lead the Lady Lions to their first title in over 65 years.

She will have up to eight returning players to work with who are juniors and seniors.

The former Middle Tennessee and Detroit Shock star spoke about having the opportunity to return home and when both sides showed mutual interest in the position.

“I heard from Mr. [Eddie] Long, and at that point, it was like ‘Goodness,'” says Givens. “I had to take a step back. I was starting to get lightheaded. I was like, ‘calm down, calm down. It’s not official. He’s only heard. Don’t know if it’s for sure.’ But, for sure everything was in me. I was like, ‘this is it! This is it! This is it!’ It started from the moment he called me. This is everything. This is a dream come true. How many people can leave a school and do what they love to do and still be a part of this school this way, to be the head coach.”