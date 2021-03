State champions have been crowned in boys powerlifting. For the first time since 2006, Cedar Creek wins a title.

The Jacob Angevine led group Calvary Baptist, 58-53. Senior Caden Lillo, and Jed Worthy earned the outstanding lifter trophy.

“It was a dream come true, ” says Cedar Creek powerlifting head coach Jacob Angevine. “Two years ago, same time they came up short by one point they were hungry for it. The next year, COVID shut it all down. And, so we worked just to get to this point.”