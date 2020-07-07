Arkansas Activities Association provides update for Fall sports, but what does it mean?

Perhaps some good news for high school sports in the Fall, in Arkansas? At least, that’s what the Arkansas Activities Association has indicated on Twitter.

The association posted on Tuesday that the plan is to resume activities and athletics in the Fall, in compliance with the office of Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health.

Like Louisiana, they are closely monitoring the pandemic. To date, there have been over 24,000 reported cases in Arkansas.

What does the AAA’s statement mean? NBC 10 Sports asked Parkers Chapel head football coach, Elliot Jacobs, to weigh in.

“The AAA, our Activities Association letting the coaches and players know once the Governor released us we’re going to be on our normal schedule, ” says Jacobs. “Nothing going to change as of now. Now, they also put in there it’s with the Governor’s directive and things change we have to be able to adapt. They release us tomorrow, we have to be able to adapt.”