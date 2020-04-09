Arkansas Activities Association extends ‘dead period’ for Spring sports until May 30; El Dorado head baseball coach Cannon Lester discusses the move

On Wednesday night, the Arkansas Activities Association extended the “dead period” for Spring sports until May 30.

This week, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered schools closed for the remainder of the scholastic year.

According to an official post, this means schools throughout the state are not allowed to have any type of “face to face” contact with any athlete.

NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian spoke with El Dorado head baseball coach Cannon Lester on Wednesday night.

“I think [the team] is under the impression that’s it’s probably over, ” says Lester. “[I] gave them a percentage. Probably 90-10 percent done. After today, it’s more like 95 [percent] it’s probably over. I’m hoping after May 30th, we can at least start practicing again.”