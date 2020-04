On Wednesday, the Arkansas Activities Association extended the “dead period” for its member schools until May 30.

Thursday, the association went a step further, by formally canceling all sports for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

This week, the AAA announced the basketball state championships, that were previously suspended, would not be made up. Co-champions were named for respective classes.

