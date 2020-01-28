Area basketball community reacts to Kobe Bryant’s passing

The world is still struggling with the fact Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The impacts of the NBA legend, and Gianna were left all over.

In Northeast Louisiana, the area basketball community is mourning the loss of a star.

“I was heartbroken, because I didn’t believe it at first, says Ouachita High School point guard Jamal Davis. “He was just 41. LeBron [James] just passed him in scoring. It was crazy.”

“Man the passing of Kobe Bryant was definitely a blow to the basketball world, and just humanity in general, ” says Wossman head coach Casey Jones. “He was a great basketball player, and great father.”

