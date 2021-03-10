Arcadia, Simsboro advance to championship games

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday evening, a pair of Northeast Louisiana teams shined under the bright lights of Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

(4) Arcadia upsets (1) North Central, 46-38, in the Class 1A semifinals. The Hornets will now play (3) White Castle, Friday at 2:30 in Lake Charles.

(2) Simsboro returns to the Class B championship game, for the fourth straight season. The Tigers defeat (3) Hathaway, 67-61. Josh Brown’s team will face (1) Anacoco, Friday at 7:30.

NBC 10 Sports will have complete coverage of “Marsh Madness“, beginning Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories