Arcadia, Simsboro advance to championship games

Tuesday evening, a pair of Northeast Louisiana teams shined under the bright lights of Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

(4) Arcadia upsets (1) North Central, 46-38, in the Class 1A semifinals. The Hornets will now play (3) White Castle, Friday at 2:30 in Lake Charles.

(2) Simsboro returns to the Class B championship game, for the fourth straight season. The Tigers defeat (3) Hathaway, 67-61. Josh Brown’s team will face (1) Anacoco, Friday at 7:30.

NBC 10 Sports will have complete coverage of “Marsh Madness“, beginning Wednesday.