Thrilling news in local high school hoops, another area star is off to college.

This time it’s Simsboro’s Jakehin Abney, who inks with LSU-Alexandria.

So far this season, the senior is averaging 23 points and nine rebounds per game. He’s been one of the key factors in the Tigers’ 18-3 start.

The last two years, Abney has helped the team to back-to-back Class B Championships.