After 28 years, Robert Sanders retires as Vidalia’s basketball coach

In news first reported by Joey Martin at the Concordia Sentinel, Vidalia head basketball coach, Robert Sanders, is retiring.

The Viking graduate, from 1972, wraps up his career with a record of 457-318. In 2010, he led the team to the Class 3A Championship.

Sanders spoke with NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian on Thursday:

“With this uncertainty in sports for the future, I just thought it was a good time to go ahead and do it now, ” says Sanders.

Sanders was then asked how emotional it was to leave a school that meant so much to him.

“Very, ” Sanders continued. “I hope I can make it through this conversation without swelling up. But, it’s been very emotional.”