7-on-7 football league headed to Northeast Louisiana

Football in Northeast Louisiana is definitely a year-round sport. And, a couple of locals recognize that and are bringing a new league to the area.

It’s called “The U Elite”. The organization was founded by former Neville and Louisiana Tech football player, Courtney Wallace, Jr. and former Warhawk football player, Carlos Hughes.

According to a Facebook post, “The U Elite will play against high level competition throughout the south and nationally.”

For more information on the league, and dates for the camp, contact Wallace at 318-348-0366. Or, Hughes at 318-369-0123.