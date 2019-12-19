What is Matt Viator saying after West Monroe’s Garrett Kahmann and Sterlington’s Hayes Crockett sign with ULM?

On Wednesday, a pair of local quarterbacks signed with ULM.

West Monroe’s Garrett Kahmann, and Sterlington’s Hayes Crockett.

In 2019, Crockett passed for 819 yards, while rushing for another 271. The Panther accounted for nine scores.

Despite Kahmann missing his entire 2019 season, due to a shoulder injury, Warhawks head coach Matt Viator couldn’t ignore the 2,441 yards and 26 touchdowns from his junior year.

“When you look at [Kahmann and Crockett], two very good athletes, ” says Viator. “Good players, great young men. Leaders at their school. Great programs in Sterlington and West Monroe. It’s all a plus for us. We think they’re both extremely talented. We’re just fortunate enough they stayed here.”