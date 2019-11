Due to inclement weather expected to hit Northeast Louisiana on Thursday evening. Many contests have been moved to Friday, this week

5A:

Ruston at West Monroe

Pineville at Ouachita

Alexandria at West Ouachita

4A:

Huntington at Neville

3A:

Carroll at Sterlington

Caldwell at Marksville

LaSalle at Montgomery

1A:

Ringgold at Lincoln Prep

Cedar Creek at Oak Grove

Calvary at Arcadia

Delhi at St. Fred’s