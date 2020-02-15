Union Parish to keep Joe Spatafora, following alleged incident with Ruston’s Jerrod Baugh

Courtesy: Kyle Green

Friday evening, the Union Parish School Board released a statement, regarding the status of Farmers head coach Joe Spatafora.

“Union Parish High School Officials and Union Parish Superintendent have conducted an investigation into allegations of an argument which involved Coach Joe Spatafora. The investigation conducted was through and has been completed. Union Parish school officials, Coach Spatafora and their attorney cooperated fully in the process. After a review of all the facts surrounding the circumstances, this matter has been resolved through the cooperation of school officials and personnel. Appropriate action has been taken and the parties involved have agreed that Coach Joe Spatafora will remain an employee of the Union Parish school system and will return as the Head Coach of Union Parish High School for the 2020/2021 football season, assuming certain conditions are met.”

This comes after a letter surfaced on social media from Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh, this week.

Baugh alleges, in January, he and Spatafora were in a verbal altercation at the LHSAA coaches meetings in Baton Rouge.

The Ruston coach stated Spatafora called him a “n—– lover,” and a “mother f—— Ruston p——-.”

In a letter released by the Farmers head coach, he acknowledged an incident took place, and apologized for his actions.

On Thursday, a public rally was held in Farmerville to show support for Spatafora.