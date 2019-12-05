The Kickoff: Semifinal previews; OCS going to the Superdome

High School Football
Posted: / Updated:

Recaps from: OCS, Neville, Union Parish, Ferriday, Oak Grove, Crossett, Harmony Grove, Junction City, and Fordyce

Previews: Edna Karr vs. Neville, Union Parish vs. St. James, Shiloh Christian vs. Crossett, Amite vs. Ferriday

Preview: Logansport vs. Oak Grove. OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh talks about going to the Superdome

One on one interview with Junction City’s Brad Smith

Saying farewell for the week

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories