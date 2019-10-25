The Kickoff: Previews of high school games in Arkansas and Louisiana; looking ahead to local college action

High School Football
Previews: West Monroe-Ouachita, Wossman-Carroll, Hamburg-Crossett

Previews: Richwood-Sterlington, Ferriday-Mangham, Minden-Bastrop, Junction City-Fordyce

Recapping Amik Robertson’s performance for Louisiana Tech

Grambling quarterback battle

Saying farewell for the week!

