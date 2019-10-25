Skip to content
The Kickoff: Previews of high school games in Arkansas and Louisiana; looking ahead to local college action
High School Football
Posted:
Oct 24, 2019 / 11:30 PM GMT-0500
/
Updated:
Oct 24, 2019 / 11:30 PM GMT-0500
Previews: West Monroe-Ouachita, Wossman-Carroll, Hamburg-Crossett
Previews: Richwood-Sterlington, Ferriday-Mangham, Minden-Bastrop, Junction City-Fordyce
Recapping Amik Robertson’s performance for Louisiana Tech
Grambling quarterback battle
Saying farewell for the week!
