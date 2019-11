Sicily Island has elected to not participate in the 2019 LHSAA football playoffs.

Tigers head coach Donald Money spoke to NBC 10 Sports on Friday afternoon to confirm the news.

Coach Money cites injuries to a significant portion of his roster as the reason for sitting out of the postseason.

After the team won the first two games of the season, they’ve lost six in a row.

They’ll enter Friday night’s road contest with Tensas with a 2-7 record, including a 0-6 mark in District 2-1A play.